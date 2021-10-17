'This is what we needed': Some quitting their jobs, taking sabbaticals amid COVID-19 burnout

SINGAPORE: When the COVID-19 pandemic first forced many Singapore employees to work from home, a 31-year-old infrastructure development engineer, who only wanted to be known as Mark, felt it was "quite a luxury".

But after a year of working from home, Mark realised the lines between his work and personal lives had blurred. While he used to leave the office by 6pm or 7pm, he found that virtual meetings could drag late into the night.

"Because you don't get bothered during the day, some employers may take some liberties to think that evening times are also part of your working time," he told CNA over the phone.

Earlier this year, Mark started feeling the mental drain, as he recalled being tired every day and having problems with anxiety.

"At that point, I think it's hard to tell when you're in it. We didn't know what it was. We just knew that we needed a break," he said.

Mark's wife, a 29-year-old marketing manager who wanted to be known as Victoria, had been feeling the same way. The couple declined to give their full names due to employer confidentiality.

While Victoria's work-from-home experience had not been as intrusive as Mark's, she said it made her feel a considerable amount of "self-pressure". She kept doubting if she had put in enough effort, and it wore her down.

"Because it seems that you're working from the comfort of home, so are you doing enough? Can you be more productive?" she said.

"You have to constantly be on the ball, you may get another call and you need to do something. So, there's no real good downtime per se."

To alleviate the stress, Mark and Victoria watched first-person travel videos on YouTube. Mark called it "psychological therapy".

"We realised that watching that and living through them vicariously kind of made us feel better," he said. "Before COVID, like many Singaporeans, we travelled quite a bit. So, that was always something that we looked forward to."

This drove the couple to believe they needed to break out of their "routine of work pressure". They made "radical" plans to travel abroad for an extended period, even as the virus was still spreading around the world.