Start of revised safe management measures postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has postponed the start date of revised safe management measures due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, it announced on Thursday (Feb 24).

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force (MTF) announced last week that it would simplify and streamline existing rules in two phases, the first of which was slated to begin on Friday.

MOH said a new date will be announced "shortly", adding that the current rules would remain in force.

"The streamlining would have entailed, amongst other things, allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five persons at workplaces, adjustments to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below, and the resumption of team sports," said MOH.

"As this streamlining exercise involves extensive amendments to existing regulations that have accumulated over the past two years, we announced then that the changes will be implemented in phases, on Feb 25 and Mar 4, 2022.

"Given the current surge in daily cases, and the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings, the MTF has reviewed the matter and has decided to consolidate and streamline the safe management measures in one go instead."

Singapore is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 surge, with a daily record of 26,032 new infections reported on Tuesday. The number of new COVID-19 cases fell on Wednesday to 20,312.