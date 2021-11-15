COVID-19 safety limits eased for selected MICE, performance and sporting events

Individuals who wish to participate in these events will be subject to Singapore's new vaccine and test protocol, which was announced last week.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen rapid test (ART) results must be reflected on the TraceTogether app, or performed or supervised by the event organiser or venue operator, either in person or virtually, the press release stated.

These pilots will be assessed before deciding how to expand the protocol to more events and settings, as part of Singapore’s “broader plan to allow safe resumption of further activities”, added the press release.

"With vaccine and test, we are not only limiting the participants to vaccinated persons, we are also requiring all of them to be tested beforehand. So it provides extra protection and safety," said co-chair of the COVID-19 task force Lawrence Wong.

"Based on the outcomes of these pilots, if they prove to be successful, we will then be able to extend this same protocol to more events and more settings. This is another way in which we can resume more activities in a controlled and safe manner."

Mr Wong added that Singapore will be taking a "step-by-step incremental approach" in easing our measures, and "not a big bang".

"As we have said before, it's done in a controlled manner. And each time we make a move we will monitor the situation for the next few days or one, two weeks and ensure that the overall infection situation is stable before we make the next move."

EVENTS BRING "SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC BENEFITS"

Responding to questions from the media about the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, Transport Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said during the press conference that discussions are ongoing on a contract for a new term of the race in Singapore.

The race was cancelled for a second year in a row this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we all recognise that events, such as the Formula One, generate significant economic benefits and global branding value for Singapore. They invigorate Singapore's events calendar, they build our international demand and also support job creation of businesses," he added.

"So for all these reasons, as we gradually ease measures and reopen our borders, we are also working towards a phased resumption of such international events, with the essential safeguards which are informed by the public health risk assessment."