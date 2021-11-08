School activities to gradually resume to support development, well-being of students: MOE

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (Nov 8) that it would gradually resume more school activities, including Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs), in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs).

The move is to enrich the learning experiences and better support the long-term holistic development and well-being of students, said the ministry.

It cited high vaccination rates in the student population above the age of 12 as a "good position" to resume more elements of school life, with appropriate safeguards.

From Nov 10, secondary schools and secondary/senior sections of Special Education (SPED) schools, Junior Colleges (JCs)/Millennia Institute (MI) and IHLs will be allowed to conduct masked activities in sub-groups of up to 5 people, subject to existing COVID-19 safe management measures.