Schools may implement measures like mask-wearing if multiple students fall ill with respiratory symptoms: MOE

SINGAPORE: Schools may implement “targeted measures” such as mask-wearing in cases where multiple students fall ill with respiratory symptoms, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Saturday (Apr 15).

The ministry was responding to CNA's queries about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore and whether it has seen an increase in absenteeism among students.

"Student absenteeism due to flu-related illnesses remains manageable," said MOE.

"In cases where schools detect multiple students falling ill with respiratory symptoms, schools may step up on cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and common areas, and they may also implement targeted measures such as mask-wearing to prevent further spread among its school population."

Singapore is in the middle of a COVID-19 wave, with daily infections rising from about 1,400 a month ago to roughly 4,000 cases a day last week.

This is a small fraction of the 20,000 or more daily cases during the height of the pandemic, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday, adding that hospitalisations are also "far below" the figure during the peak period.

In the current wave, about 30 per cent of COVID-19 cases are reinfections, higher than the proportion of 20 per cent to 25 per cent previously, Mr Ong said.