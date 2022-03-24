Second COVID-19 booster recommended for those 80 and above, aged care facility residents, 'medically vulnerable' people

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will recommend that people aged 80 and above, aged care residents and those considered to be “medically susceptible to severe COVID-19” receive a second booster dose.

“These include persons with chronic diseases of the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and other organ systems,” MOH said on Thursday (Mar 24).

This is in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V), given emerging international data on the waning of vaccine protection against severe disease with time, MOH said.

"This will help ensure that these at-risk groups remain highly protected as we resume normal activities," MOH said, as it announced the easing of restrictions in several aspects, including group sizes and the need for masks.

Speaking at a multi ministry COVID-19 task force press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the second booster should be administered five months after the first booster dose.

“This is because these groups of individuals have been found, observed, to experience faster waning of protection against infection and to a lesser extent, severe disease,” he said.

He said that even if these groups do not take the extra jab, they will retain their fully vaccinated status.

“They are strongly encouraged to go for the second booster to protect themselves. More details on how at-risk groups can receive their second booster dose will be announced later,” said MOH.

As of now, there is no recommendation for healthy persons in younger age groups to take an additional dose, said MOH director of medical services Associate Professor Kenneth Mak at the press conference.