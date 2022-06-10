People aged 50 and above may get second COVID-19 booster at vaccination centres with mRNA shots: MOH

SINGAPORE: People aged 50 to 59 who want to get their second COVID-19 booster shot may do so from Friday (Jun 10) by walking into any vaccination centre offering mRNA vaccines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is an expansion from the 60-79 age group that the ministry previously offered second booster shots to.

The expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination has since assessed that people aged 50 to 59 who wish to take their second booster may also do so about five months after their first booster shot.

“This is in view of data indicating that the risk of severe COVID-19 increases in the age group of 50 to 59 as well,” said MOH. "This is also around the age when chronic diseases start to set in."

Individuals aged 80 and above are "strongly recommended" to get their second booster, as previously announced, it noted.

BOOSTER FOR MEDICALLY VULNERABLE PEOPLE

The ministry also announced that from Jul 1, medically vulnerable people aged 18 and above with certain health conditions will no longer require a doctor's referral to receive a second booster shot. They may do so after declaring their condition.

These include diabetes, heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, stroke, cancer on active treatment and obesity.