Around 3,200 seniors receive booster jabs against COVID-19 as programme begins

SINGAPORE: Around 3,200 seniors received their jabs on Wednesday (Sep 15) as Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccine booster programme.

"Within a day, more than 12,000 seniors have also made their appointments for their booster shot," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Many of those who received their shots on Wednesday said that "they want to be safe from the Delta variant, and to get their booster as soon as they are eligible", he wrote in a Facebook post.

This was an "encouraging start", added Mr Ong, saying that he hoped more seniors can take their booster jab.

"The booster shot will better protect you for many more months, or even longer."