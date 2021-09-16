Around 3,200 seniors receive booster jabs against COVID-19 as programme begins

SINGAPORE: Around 3,200 seniors received their jabs on Wednesday (Sep 15) as Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccine booster programme.
"Within a day, more than 12,000 seniors have also made their appointments for their booster shot," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Many of those who received their shots on Wednesday said that "they want to be safe from the Delta variant, and to get their booster as soon as they are eligible", he wrote in a Facebook post.
This was an "encouraging start", added Mr Ong, saying that he hoped more seniors can take their booster jab.
"The booster shot will better protect you for many more months, or even longer."
Mr Ong said 30 residents at NTUC Health Nursing Home in Geylang East, where a mobile vaccination team was deployed, also received their shots.
The teams "will continue to reach out to our seniors at home", he added.
"To extend our reach, we are working with key agencies and stakeholders such as The People's Association and the Silver Generation Office to engage, educate and encourage seniors to come forward for their booster doses."
Around 140,000 seniors will be invited via SMS to book appointments for their booster dose at a vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating public health preparedness clinic.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Agency for Integrated Care said people aged 60 and above should minimise social interactions over the next two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 community cases.
"Seniors are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with COVID-19," said the agency.
The agency also urged all seniors and those living with them to take added precautions to protect themselves against the virus.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram