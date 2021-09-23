2 more COVID-19 deaths as Singapore reports new high of 1,504 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Sep 23), the highest since the pandemic began early last year.

The 1,491 local infections comprise 1,218 community cases and 273 dormitory residents. There were also 13 imported cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced two more fatalities, taking the national death toll to 70.

The first was a 93-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Thursday. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 17 and had not been vaccinated against the disease, said MOH.

She also had a history of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The second fatality, a 71-year-old Singaporean woman, tested positive for the disease on Thursday and died on the same day. She was unvaccinated and had a history of cancer.

The new cases include 343 seniors above the age of 60, the Health Ministry said in a daily update released to the media at about 10.30pm.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 82,856 COVID-19 cases.

CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

There are 1,120 patients warded in hospital. Most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.

A total of 163 cases of serious illness require oxygen supplementation, and 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill are 155 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There were 289 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 29 had been in the ICU. Of these, 53.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46.2 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.