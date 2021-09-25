Singapore reports 1,443 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more fatalities take national death toll to 76

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Sep 25), marking the fifth consecutive day new infections have exceeded the 1,000 mark.

The 1,424 local infections, comprising 1,053 community cases and 371 dormitory residents, include 280 seniors above the age of 60.

There were also 19 imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update released to the media at about 11pm.

MOH also announced three more fatalities, taking the national death toll to 76.

There have been 21 deaths in September so far, a new monthly record.

The first fatality is Case 71506, a 62-year-old Singaporean. The man tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Sep 6 and died from complications due to the disease on Saturday.

He had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The second fatality, Case 72277, is a 71-year-old Singaporean who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 8. He died from complications due to the disease on Friday.

MOH said he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of atrial fibrillation, thyrotoxicosis and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness.

The third fatality is Case 76462. The 71-year-old Singaporean died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday. She had tested positive on Sep 14.

The Health Ministry said the woman had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of diabetes, end stage renal failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 85,949 COVID-19 cases.

CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

There are 1,142 patients warded in hospital. Most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.

A total of 165 cases of serious illness require oxygen supplementation, and 27 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill are 158 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There were 326 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 37 had been in the ICU. Of these, 52.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 47.1 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

NO NEW CLUSTERS REPORTED

MOH said it was currently "closely monitoring" seven large clusters with new cases. No new clusters were added to the list on Saturday.

The existing cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory has grown to 243 after 24 more cases were linked to it. Four more cases were also linked to the Woodlands Dormitory cluster, which now has 68 cases.

Both clusters were caused by intra-dormitory transmission among residents, with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH.

There are also two pre-schools among the clusters - Maple Bear Preschool at Orchard Road and My Little Campus in Yishun with a total of 13 and 40 cases respectively.

Both clusters involved transmission among staff members and students, MOH added.