How immune are you to COVID-19? This serology test will tell you in just 10 minutes

The neutralising antibodies are like frontline soldiers that fight against invaders – the SARS-CoV-2 virus, explained Dr Patthara Kongsuphol, the CTO and co-founder of Thrixen. She was previously a research scientist with the SMART team.

Taking a vaccine is like introducing “fake invaders” to activate the soldiers and train them to fight the disease, she added.

“The fact that you don’t have this one soldier, or these neutralising antibodies, doesn’t mean you don’t have that protection. If you haven’t taken the vaccine, you’ll always have that protection, but the soldiers are kind of kept in a factory, so it takes time to say ‘hey guys, the enemy is coming’.

“But if you have it (the vaccine), it means you’re sort of ready to fight. These frontline soldiers, they’re more active.”

This version of the test measures the level of neutralising antibodies but does not detect if a person has been infected with COVID-19 before.

From the blood test, my colleague and I – who have both taken double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a booster shot – had "rather high" levels of neutralising antibodies.

Both of us saw inhibition rates of more than 70 per cent. This refers to the proportion of the virus proteins that were blocked by neutralising antibodies.

A higher level of neutralising antibodies generally means more protection against the virus, said Dr McBee.

CURRENT SEROLOGY TESTS

The current COVID-19 serology tests on the market take longer but can check for antibodies against COVID-19 that come about from vaccination or infection, said infectious diseases experts CNA spoke to.

The tests check for two proteins – the S-protein and the N-protein.

A positive S-protein test indicates that the person has either been vaccinated or has previously been infected with COVID-19. A positive N-protein test suggests that the person has either been infected before, or took the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine, said Dr Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

This means that someone who took an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna ones, but has not been infected with COVID-19 before, will have a positive S-protein and a negative N-protein result, he added.