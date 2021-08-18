All SIA, Scoot frontline staff based in Singapore required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: All Singapore-based Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot frontline staff, including pilots and cabin crew, need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

In response to CNA's queries, an SIA spokesperson said that Singapore-based SIA frontline employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Sep 1, while such employees for Scoot must be fully vaccinated by Dec 1.

"This is in line with the prevailing advisory from Singapore’s tripartite partners," added the spokesperson.

To date, all Singapore-based SIA Group frontline ground staff have been vaccinated, the spokesperson told CNA, adding that about 99 per cent of the group's active pilots and cabin crew have also been inoculated.

"The SIA Group strongly encourages all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, in line with the Singapore Government’s prevailing guidelines and recommendations on COVID-19 vaccinations," said the spokesperson.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and staff, as well as safeguarding public health, is a priority for the SIA Group."