How Singapore's US$50 billion financial district will change after COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s glittering financial district is facing its biggest challenge yet: How to reinvent itself for a post-pandemic, hybrid-working world.

In little more than half a century, what was once a dilapidated backwater has transformed into a gleaming skyline of office towers with cameos in Hollywood action movies and blockbuster romcoms alike. It also plays host to a financial hub managing assets worth S$4.7 trillion (US$3.5 trillion) as of last year.

But the office-based employment model that underpins its existence is under threat. Even before fresh COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on Sep 27, Singapore was taking a cautious approach to reopening; despite having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, the city-state’s return to the office has been slow. Workplace activity was down 25 per cent as of the last week of September compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Google mobility data. The decline in rival Asian financial hub Hong Kong was 7 per cent.

Turning Singapore’s central business district into a more attractive place to live as well as work was already on the agenda for city planners. That need has only become more urgent since the pandemic — as has the demand for more housing to support a growing population. Plans to draw new residents and businesses to the area include adding more amenities such as supermarkets and coffee shops, and encouraging a more vibrant bar and restaurant scene.