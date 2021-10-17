Healthcare crunch: From giving hospital staff breaks, to leaning on each other to deal with COVID-19 surge

SINGAPORE: With the surge of hospital cases putting the strain on healthcare workers who are grappling with burnout and fatigue, ensuring that staff don’t buckle under the pressure is key.

At Sengkang General Hospital, where he is deputy chairman at the division of medicine and inpatient care, Dr Melvin Chua acknowledged the pace has been punishing and conditions “very intense” – with clinical staff having little time to catch their breath apart from sitting down for a sip of water or a quick meal break.

So, he does little things like cater lunches to make sure his staff have their regular breaks, he said on CNA’s Heart of the Matter podcast.

“We need to ensure that (our staff) are not breaking down because we need every hand on deck,” he said.

“We must, first and foremost, look after ourselves before we can adequately look after our patients.”

While asserting that “this is what we train for”, Dr Chua said that experienced doctors like him have been humbled by the pandemic, and are mindful about the challenges faced by the nurses and other junior colleagues not used to the intensity.

Some hospital workers in Singapore have shared about being pushed the limit in the long slog against the pandemic with no apparent end in sight.