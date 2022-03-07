Singapore reports 13,520 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,520 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 7), comprising 13,371 local infections and 149 imported cases.
There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,084.
There are 1,477 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 198 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Fifty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 47 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Monday, 10,942 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 10,855 local cases and 87 imported ones.
Another 2,578 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 62 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.95, the same as on Sunday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 846,341 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 69 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
