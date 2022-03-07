Singapore reports 13,520 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,520 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 7), comprising 13,371 local infections and 149 imported cases.

There were six fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,084.

There are 1,477 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 198 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Fifty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 47 on Sunday.