Singapore reports 662 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths; 2 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 662 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Monday (Dec 6).

The fatalities were aged between 81 and 97. All had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 763.

Two imported cases who were reported as preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant on Dec 2 have been confirmed to be infected with the variant, said MOH.

The National Public Health Laboratory has completed whole genome sequencing for Cases 271487 and 271598 and confirmed their infection with Omicron, said the ministry.

Both cases are fully vaccinated and have "mild symptoms" of cough and scratchy throat, said MOH.

It added that both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec 1, and had not interacted in the community.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is 48 per cent, down from 51.2 per cent on Sunday.