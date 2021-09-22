Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,453 new local COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 22), comprising 1,277 community cases and 176 dormitory residents.

There were also three new fatalities, bringing Singapore's death toll to 68.

Case 70252 is a 65-year-old Singaporean man who died on Wednesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 1 and had not been vaccinated against the disease. He had a history of diabetes, end stage renal failure and hypertension.

The second fatality is a 90-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Tuesday. Known as Case 74791, she tested positive on Sep 13 and had been vaccinated. She had a history of stroke, asthma, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The third fatality reported on Wednesday is a 50-year-old man who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Singaporean, known as Case 75271, also died on Tuesday. He tested positive on Sep 13 and had no known medical conditions.

The new cases include 389 seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a daily update released to the media at about 11pm.

There were also four imported cases, taking the daily tally to 1,457, the highest since the pandemic began early last year.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 81,352 COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths from the disease.

CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

There are 1,083 patients warded in hospital. Most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.

There are 145 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill are 134 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There were 260 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 25 had been in the ICU. Of these, 54 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.