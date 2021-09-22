Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,453 new local COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 22), comprising 1,277 community cases and 176 dormitory residents.
There were also three new fatalities, bringing Singapore's death toll to 68.
Case 70252 is a 65-year-old Singaporean man who died on Wednesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 1 and had not been vaccinated against the disease. He had a history of diabetes, end stage renal failure and hypertension.
The second fatality is a 90-year-old Singaporean woman who died on Tuesday. Known as Case 74791, she tested positive on Sep 13 and had been vaccinated. She had a history of stroke, asthma, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.
The third fatality reported on Wednesday is a 50-year-old man who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Singaporean, known as Case 75271, also died on Tuesday. He tested positive on Sep 13 and had no known medical conditions.
The new cases include 389 seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a daily update released to the media at about 11pm.
There were also four imported cases, taking the daily tally to 1,457, the highest since the pandemic began early last year.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 81,352 COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths from the disease.
CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS
There are 1,083 patients warded in hospital. Most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.
There are 145 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Among those who fell very ill are 134 seniors above the age of 60.
Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.
There were 260 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 25 had been in the ICU. Of these, 54 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
LARGE CLUSTERS
Woodlands Dormitory has been added to a list of 12 large clusters currently being monitored by MOH.
Eight new cases were linked to the cluster today, bringing its total to 54. It involves intra-dormitory transmission among residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, the ministry added.
More cases have also been linked to clusters involving educational facilities.
Four new cases were linked to LearnJoy Education Centre, a tuition centre at Bedok North Street 3, bringing the total there to 15 cases.
One new case was also added to the cluster at My Little Campus (Yishun), which now has 28 cases.
VACCINATIONS
MOH said 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 84 per cent has received at least one dose as of Tuesday.
More than 8.9 million doses have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering about 4.6 million people, with 4.4 million having completed the full regimen of two doses.
Another 186,019 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization's emergency use listing have been administered, covering 87,177 people.
COVID-19 CASE MANAGEMENT TASK GROUP SCALING UP OPERATIONS: PM LEE
As Singapore's caseload continues to grow, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that there have been frustrations over the duration it takes for the Health Ministry to get in touch with members of the public after they or their family members test positive.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Lee said that the Health Ministry's COVID-19 case management task group (CMTG) is doing its "best to scale up" operations.
The task group administers the whole process for COVID-19 patients, from detection to recovery.
It has a "very demanding task", operating for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a "rapidly changing situation", Mr Lee said, thanking them for their work.
