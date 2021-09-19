Singapore reports 1,004 new local COVID-19 cases; 90-year-old man is the latest fatality

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,004 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and another death as of noon on Saturday (Sep 18).

The fatality is a 90-year-old Singaporean man who was unvaccinated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), adding that he had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia.

The man was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Sep 17 with symptoms. He tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

The new local COVID-19 infections comprise 926 community cases and 78 dormitory residents.

A total of 863 cases are currently warded in hospital. There are 105 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 18 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 100 are seniors above 60 years old.

There were also five imported cases, taking Singapore's daily count to 1,009.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 76,792 COVID-19 cases.