Singapore reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time in more than 3 months

START OF THE WAVE

The Government has dated the start of the current wave of infections to Aug 23. That month, there were several community clusters, including at places providing essential services, such as bus interchanges.

Singapore was then in its preparatory stage of transitioning to a "COVID-19 resilient" nation. This involved opening up further with vaccination-differentiated measures as more people became vaccinated against the disease.

A high of 18 virus-related deaths were reported in August, with total daily infections hovering between 100 and 200 in the last week of the month. But the wave had not crested yet.

On Sep 6, the Ministry of Health (MOH) first sounded the alarm that Singapore faced an increasing likelihood of an exponential rise in infections.

Cases - which totalled 241 on that day - were doubling every week, said multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong.

Based on the experience of other countries, a sharp rise in infections would mean more cases in the intensive care unit and more people succumbing to the virus, said Mr Wong.

Four days later, MOH said that Singapore was experiencing an "exponentially rising" wave of infections in the community. The country reported 573 cases that day.

Higher case numbers were expected as the country opened up, but the sharp rate of increase was worrying, said task force co-chair Gan Kim Yong.

However, leaders said the exponential rise would not throw off-course Singapore's transition to living with endemic COVID-19.

"For now, we are not reversing, we still want to progress on our transitioning journey. But we're not racing ahead, we are actively responding, watching and monitoring," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung then.