Two imported cases in Singapore test 'preliminarily positive' for Omicron COVID-19 variant: MOH

SINGAPORE: Two passengers who arrived in Singapore from South Africa on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight have tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Dec 2).

"Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec 1, and had not interacted in the community," said the ministry.

"There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases."

The two cases are recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Both of them are fully vaccinated and have "mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat", added MOH.

Both cases arrived in Singapore from Johannesburg on board SQ479 on Wednesday.

Case 271487 is a 44-year-old Singapore permanent resident who arrived in Singapore from Mozambique, transiting through Johannesburg. His pre-departure test in Mozambique on Nov 29 was negative for COVID-19, said MOH.

Case 271598 is a 41-year-old Singaporean woman who arrived from South Africa. Her pre-departure test in Johannesburg on Nov 29 was negative for COVID-19.

They had undergone a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, and were immediately taken to a stay-home notice dedicated facility while waiting for their test results, said MOH. Upon confirmation of COVID-19 infection, they were taken to NCID.

"Their PCR test results have revealed the presence of S-gene Target Failure which may be associated with the Omicron variant. The National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing to confirm the variant," said the Health Ministry.