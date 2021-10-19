161 deaths and a slowdown in reported infection rate: Singapore's COVID-19 situation since the start of new restrictions

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reported more than 160 COVID-19 deaths in the past three weeks, as the country experiences its worst wave of the pandemic.

There has also been an upward trend in the number of cases who require hospital care, patients who need oxygen supplementation and those in the intensive care unit.

Three weeks ago, the Government tightened restrictions for dining-in and social gatherings in what it called the Stabilisation Phase. The restrictions are expected to be in place until Oct 24.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said then that it would review the measures two weeks after implementation and adjust them based on the community situation.

At a multi-ministry task force press conference on Sep 24 when the new restrictions were announced, co-chair Gan Kim Yong said the "rapid" rise in COVID-19 cases was putting a "serious strain" on hospital resources.

At the time, he warned that the daily number of cases, about 1,600 then, could double by the next week and increase beyond that if the trend continues.

About a week after that, Mr Gan said the daily number of COVID-19 cases could rise to more than 5,000 although the "vast majority" would be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

On Oct 9, the authorities announced that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test would be reserved for those who are unwell. Most people could use the antigen rapid test, in a change in healthcare protocols.

Singapore introduced home recovery as a pilot programme at the end of August and expanded it to more cases as the number of infections spiked, in a bid to reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

About 98 per cent of local COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, MOH said.