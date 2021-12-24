People with two doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine can walk in without appointment for third dose at some vaccination centres

SINGAPORE: People who have taken their first two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine can now walk in to selected vaccination centres for their third dose without making an appointment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Dec 24).

MOH announced earlier this month that those who have taken two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are "strongly encouraged" to take their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before Dec 31, as long as it has been at least three months after their second dose.

There are currently about 29,000 people who are due for their third dose after receiving two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the ministry said.

It added that these people are "strongly recommended" to take a Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) authorised mRNA vaccine for their third dose unless they are medically ineligible to do so.

"This will help maintain the protection from the vaccine, as antibody levels from the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine decline rapidly within three to six months after completion of the second dose," said MOH.

"Emerging international data indicates that while the mRNA vaccines, especially with booster vaccination, are protective against the Omicron variant, the Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines result in weaker neutralising activity and may not be protective."

Taking the third dose of the three-dose primary vaccination regime will maintain the person's fully vaccinated status, said MOH.

"Beyond this time interval, the individual’s vaccination status will revert to ‘additional dose needed’ and will be subject to the current vaccination-differentiated safe management measures if they do not do so," the Health Ministry added.

People who have already received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine can walk in without an appointment to some vaccination centres for their third dose.

This includes any vaccination centre offering the Moderna vaccine. If they are 60 and above, they can also walk in without an appointment to vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

Raffles City Convention Centre, which offers the Sinovac vaccine, will also take in walk-ins until Dec 31.