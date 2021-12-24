People with two doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine can walk in without appointment for third dose at some vaccination centres
SINGAPORE: People who have taken their first two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine can now walk in to selected vaccination centres for their third dose without making an appointment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Dec 24).
MOH announced earlier this month that those who have taken two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are "strongly encouraged" to take their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before Dec 31, as long as it has been at least three months after their second dose.
There are currently about 29,000 people who are due for their third dose after receiving two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the ministry said.
It added that these people are "strongly recommended" to take a Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) authorised mRNA vaccine for their third dose unless they are medically ineligible to do so.
"This will help maintain the protection from the vaccine, as antibody levels from the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine decline rapidly within three to six months after completion of the second dose," said MOH.
"Emerging international data indicates that while the mRNA vaccines, especially with booster vaccination, are protective against the Omicron variant, the Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines result in weaker neutralising activity and may not be protective."
Taking the third dose of the three-dose primary vaccination regime will maintain the person's fully vaccinated status, said MOH.
"Beyond this time interval, the individual’s vaccination status will revert to ‘additional dose needed’ and will be subject to the current vaccination-differentiated safe management measures if they do not do so," the Health Ministry added.
People who have already received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine can walk in without an appointment to some vaccination centres for their third dose.
This includes any vaccination centre offering the Moderna vaccine. If they are 60 and above, they can also walk in without an appointment to vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.
Raffles City Convention Centre, which offers the Sinovac vaccine, will also take in walk-ins until Dec 31.
THREE VACCINATION CENTRES TO OFFER BOTH MRNA VACCINES
From Dec 27, three vaccination centres will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the currently available Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.
The three centres are Bishan Community Club, Canberra Community Club and Tanjong Pagar Community Club.
People who have booked a slot for either of the vaccines at any of these vaccination centres are required to keep to their bookings and chosen vaccine.
"In view of the rise in Omicron cases globally and locally, there is a need to be boosted for better protection," said MOH.
"Those who have had their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago, but have not yet received their SMS notification, can walk into any vaccination centre for a booster vaccination without the need for a prior appointment."
