27 people under police investigation for various offences after easing of nightlife restrictions

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 people are being investigated by the police for a variety of offences after Singapore eased restrictions on nightlife businesses, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Apr 29).

Between Apr 19 and Apr 26, officers from the SPF, the Singapore Tourism Board, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency, the Singapore Land Authority and the Sentosa Development Corporation conducted enforcement checks at 406 public entertainment outlets islandwide to “ensure a safe resumption of nightlife businesses”.

During these operations, 14 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have committed several breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Reopening – Control Order) Regulations.

Two of the outlets were issued closure orders for breach of safe management measures. They are also liable for fines or prosecution, said the police.

These outlets failed to implement checks to verify a customer's vaccination status before permitting entry, and failed to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff. In total, 23 people were fined for not complying with safe management measures.

The 27 people under investigation include operators, staff and patrons of these establishments.

They are being investigated for various offences, including providing public entertainment without a valid licence, being a member of an unlawful society, causing annoyance while drunk and unlawful remote gambling.

The police highlighted an establishment on Middle Road that was allegedly operating as a bar despite only having permission to operate as a restaurant.

The operator of this venue will be investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment without a valid licence.

“A pair of headphones, a mixer console, a disc jockey controller and other audio equipment used to play recorded music were seized,” police said.

“The outlet’s operator was also purportedly found to have supplied liquor outside of its licensed premises and had failed to implement a system of checks to verify a customer’s vaccination status before permitting entry.”

As a result of the second offence, and in view of previous breaches of safe management measures by the operator, the outlet was served with a 30-day closure notice and will be liable for prosecution, the police added.