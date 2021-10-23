Some COVID-19 measures may be eased if weekly infection rate drops below 1: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore will ease some COVID-19 measures such as allowing household members to dine-in together if the weekly infection rate drops below 1, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Oct 23).

The weekly infection rate refers to the ratio of community COVID-19 cases in the past week over the week before.

This ratio was previously 1.5, which suggested that cases were doubling about every week. It has now fallen to "just above 1”, Mr Wong noted, speaking at a press conference held by the task force.

“That means that cases are still increasing but at a slower rate. But because cases are still increasing, it’s still resulting in pressures on our healthcare system,” he said.

“We monitor this ratio closely, and if the ratio comes below 1 and our hospital and ICU situation remains stable, we will make some calibrated easing in three areas.”

This includes allowing family members from the same household to dine-in at F&B outlets in a group of up to five people. Team sports can also resume in groups of up to five, and more activities in schools and institutions of higher learning will be allowed.

“These are calibrated moves where we assess the risk to be acceptable,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.