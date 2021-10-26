Returning maids from some countries can serve stay-home notice at employer's residence: ICA
SINGAPORE: Returning maids entering Singapore from some countries after 11.59pm on Tuesday (Oct 26) will be allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their employer's residence, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
According to ICA's website, returning maids from Category II countries will be allowed to serve their seven-day stay-home notice at their employer's house. Those returning from Category III countries will also be allowed to do the same for their 10-day stay home notice.
This arrangement is only for maids who were already working for their employers before they left Singapore, according to ICA.
Maids returning from countries under Category II and III are also required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the last day of their stay-home notice.
Category II countries include Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia. Countries under Category III include Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
Confinement nannies are not allowed to serve their stay-home notices at their employer's residence, according to ICA.
Maids serving their stay-home notice at their employer's residence are "strongly encouraged" to isolate themselves in a separate room if the household has unvaccinated vulnerable individuals, as well as minimise contact with these vulnerable household members.
According to ICA, maids and confinement nannies who cannot serve their stay-home notice at their employer's residence are required to serve it at "suitable accommodations" such as hotels or serviced apartments.
For employers who request for their maids or nannies to share a room at a dedicated stay-home notice facility, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said both employers and the maids or nannies should take note of the risks, including potentially contracting infectious diseases COVID-19 from the person they are sharing a room with.
"If any of them tests positive for COVID-19, their stay-home notice may be extended. In this case, there may be additional costs for her stay and medical-related procedures," said MOM on its website.
Maids and nannies who request to share a room will have to complete and sign an indemnity form if they agree to share a room for their stay-home notice.
CNA has reached out to MOM for more information.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram