Returning maids from some countries can serve stay-home notice at employer's residence: ICA

SINGAPORE: Returning maids entering Singapore from some countries after 11.59pm on Tuesday (Oct 26) will be allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their employer's residence, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

According to ICA's website, returning maids from Category II countries will be allowed to serve their seven-day stay-home notice at their employer's house. Those returning from Category III countries will also be allowed to do the same for their 10-day stay home notice.

This arrangement is only for maids who were already working for their employers before they left Singapore, according to ICA.

Maids returning from countries under Category II and III are also required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the last day of their stay-home notice.

Category II countries include Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia. Countries under Category III include Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Confinement nannies are not allowed to serve their stay-home notices at their employer's residence, according to ICA.

Maids serving their stay-home notice at their employer's residence are "strongly encouraged" to isolate themselves in a separate room if the household has unvaccinated vulnerable individuals, as well as minimise contact with these vulnerable household members.