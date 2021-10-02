COVID-19 stay-home notice for some travellers cut to 10 days; travel history assessment period also shortened

SINGAPORE: Travellers entering Singapore who are currently required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice will have this reduced to 10 days, said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (Oct 2).

This is in line with the shortening of local quarantine periods, which have taken into consideration the shorter incubation period of the Delta variant, said MOH.

The new stay-home notice period, which applies to those who are coming from Category III and IV regions, will kick in from 11.59am on Oct 6.

Such travellers will undergo a COVID-19 polymerase reaction chain (PCR) test on arrival and on day 10. They will also undergo self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) on days 3 and 7.

“They end their SHN as long as they have a negative result for their PCR test on Day 10,” said MOH.

A 10-day stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities will cost S$1,450, compared to S$2,000 for a 14-day stay.

Refund details will be worked out for travellers affected by these changes, and will be shared with them separately, said MOH.

Meanwhile, affected travellers who are currently serving their stay-home notice will have this reviewed and be informed of check-out arrangements separately, the ministry added.

SHORTENING OF TRAVEL HISTORY PERIODS

The ministry added that border measures will be determined based on the traveller’s travel history in the last 14 days, instead of the existing 21 days.

The travel history still includes transits en route to Singapore and time spent in Singapore prior to travel.

Fully vaccinated travellers who stayed in Category III countries or regions in the past 14 days before arriving in Singapore can apply to serve their stay-home notice periods at their place of residence or other suitable accommodation.

But this is only if they are occupying such accommodation alone, or with household members who are also vaccinated, and serving stay-home notices with the same travel history.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to undergo a 10-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

NEW COUNTRIES/REGIONS ADDED

More countries and regions have also been added to Singapore’s classifications, based on their COVID-19 situations.

The new countries added to Category II from 11.59am on Oct 6 are the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Finland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

For Category III, the new additions are Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Fiji, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Slovakia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.