Streamlining of COVID-19 measures to be postponed as local case numbers remain high: MOH

SINGAPORE: The streamlining of COVID-19 safe management measures will be postponed as daily local case numbers have remained high.

"The number of cases currently hospitalised also remains high, and our healthcare workers are still under significant pressure," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Mar 4).

The multi-ministry taskforce had announced on Feb 24 that it will consolidate the changes to streamline safe management measures and implement them at a later date.

"This was given the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings as well as the surge in cases," said MOH.

However, given the current situation, the Health Ministry said these plans will be delayed.

"As such, although the measures are largely streamlining in nature and not expected to significantly increase transmission risk or affect our epidemic situation, we will hold back the streamlining of measures for a while more, in solidarity with our healthcare workers," said MOH.

It added that the weekly infection growth rate has dropped below one in the past two days, suggesting that Singapore's current epidemic wave may have peaked.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the hope that the situation will soon enable the streamlining of measures to take effect and pave the way for further easing of measures thereafter," said MOH.