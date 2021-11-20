COVID-19 support measures for some businesses to be reduced as restrictions ease

SINGAPORE: Support measures for businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be tapered down as Singapore eases more restrictions from Monday (Nov 22) when it exits the Stabilisation Phase.

The Jobs Support Scheme for certain sectors will be extended until Dec 19, but at 10 per cent wage support instead of the current 25 per cent.

This covers businesses such as food and beverage outlets, retail, cinemas, museums, family entertainment, tourism, gyms and fitness studios, as well as performing arts and arts education.

Cooked food and market stallholders in centres managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators will continue to receive a half-month rental waiver

The measures are part of a S$90 million support package announced on Saturday.

"This will be funded from the higher-than-expected revenues collected to date. There will be no further draw on past reserves," said the Ministry of Health (MOH).