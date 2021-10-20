Logo
S$640 million support package for businesses, workers affected by extended COVID-19 restrictions
S$640 million support package for businesses, workers affected by extended COVID-19 restrictions
A S$640 million support package will be rolled out for businesses and individuals affected by extension of tightened COVID-19 restrictions.
Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
20 Oct 2021 07:13PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 07:13PM)
SINGAPORE: A S$640 million support package will be rolled out for businesses and workers affected by the extension of COVID-19 restrictions, which will continue until Nov 21.

The Government will extend the Jobs Support Scheme at 25 per cent until Nov 21 for sectors significantly affected by the continuing tightened measures, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Oct 20).

The affected sectors include F&B, retail, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites, family entertainment, tourism, gyms and fitness studios, performing arts and arts education.

A two-week rental waiver will be given to qualifying tenants on government-owned commercial properties.

Eligible tenant-occupiers and owner-occupiers of privately-owned commercial properties will also be given a 0.5 month rental relief cash payout under the Rental Support Scheme (RSS).

Cooked food and market stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators will also receive a 0.5-month rental waiver.

Meanwhile, taxi and private-hire car drivers will receive extended support of S$10 and S$5 per vehicle per day in November and December respectively.

MOH said the latest support package will be funded from the higher-than-expected revenues collected to date and there will be no further draw on past reserves.

Source: CNA/vl(gs)

