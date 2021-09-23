Makeshift area with beds seen in video footage used as screening space: Tan Tock Seng Hospital

In its response, TTSH referred CNA to a post on its Facebook page from Sunday.

“The last week has been rough. We have been receiving higher than usual COVID positive and suspect cases via ambulances and walk-ins at our emergency department,” TTSH said in its post.

“Besides tending to emergency cases, our ED (emergency department) also triages COVID-19 cases to right site their care - unwell patients are admitted to our NCID (National Centre for Infectious Diseases) for treatment while suspect patients with symptoms are admitted to designated wards at TTSH.”

It added that it works with the Ministry of Health to send “stable” patients home under the home recovery programme or to community care facilities.

“If your condition is not an emergency, please seek medical attention at your nearest GP (general practitioner) or polyclinic.

“With the surge in community cases, we are working hard to open more waiting and screening spaces, and activating more wards and staff to augment our COVID-19 response. There may hence be inconveniences such as a longer wait time, a rescheduled clinic appointment or visit restrictions,” said TTSH.

Singapore is experiencing a wave of local COVID-19 cases, with the daily caseload on Sep 18 crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since April last year.

On Wednesday, it reported 1,453 new local COVID-19 infections.