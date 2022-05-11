3 polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics to provide paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

SINGAPORE: Children aged five to 11 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations from three polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) from this month onwards.

The three polyclinics - Pioneer Polyclinic, Punggol Polyclinic and Woodlands Polyclinic - will commence provision on May 18, while selected PHPCs will progressively start providing paediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses from May 25, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint press release.

The move follows the announcement that the remaining two paediatric vaccination centres at Hougang Community Club and Senja-Cashew Community Club will cease operations on Jun 30, as the majority of children aged five to 11 have completed their primary series vaccinations.

These vaccination centres will administer the last paediatric dose 1 on Jun 9 and the last paediatric dose 2 on Jun 30, said the authorities.

The list of polyclinics and PHPCs offering paediatric vaccines against the coronavirus can be found here.

As of Tuesday, about 81 per cent of children aged five to 11 have either booked an appointment for or received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 69 per cent have received their second dose.

Among primary school students, more than 86 per cent have received their first dose, while about 77 per cent of students have received both doses.

Additionally, about 35,600 children born in 2016 and 2017 have registered on MOH’s National Appointment System. About 32,700 children have received at least their first dose, while 26,700 have received their second dose, said the authorities.

Parents or guardians who wish to vaccinate their child at the selected polyclinics and PHPCs will have to first register their child or ward.

To better manage overall patient load and reduce waiting time, the polyclinics and PHPCs offering paediatric vaccinations will only accept appointments made via the National Appointment System, said the authorities.

"Vaccinations remain a critical part of our strategy in ensuring our children are well protected against infection and severe illness should they be infected with COVID-19.”