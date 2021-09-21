Insurers revise coverage for COVID-19 travel cancellations, quarantine allowance

SINGAPORE: Travel insurers have revised their coverage for COVID-19-related incidents, as measures ease and borders open up in Singapore and overseas.

Insurers here told CNA they have observed that customers’ travel needs are changing amid the pandemic, and there are many considerations when planning for an overseas trip.

“There is still a lot of hesitation when it comes to travelling overseas because the COVID-19 situation in many countries is still volatile,” said vice-president and head of personal lines at Income Annie Chua.

Hotels and airlines have also revised cancellation and refund policies so that customers have recourse if they have to cancel their trips, she said.

Singapore launched its first two vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and Brunei on Sep 8. The first two designated flights returning from Frankfurt and Munich arrived on Sep 8 and 9 respectively.

Travellers who return on the designated vaccinated travel lane flights do not have to serve a stay-home notice, and only need to do routine tests for COVID-19. Germany also does not have restrictions based on vaccination status or quarantine requirements for visitors from Singapore.

Income said it has offered COVID-19 coverage for overseas medical expenses under its travel insurance plans since November last year. This includes coverage of up to US$100,000 for COVID-19-related hospitalisation expenses overseas and costs incurred for medical evacuation of up to US$100,000.

The COVID-19 benefits are excluded from travel insurance plans bought for trips to countries that the World Health Organization has deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19 at the time they are purchased.

“We are currently looking into adding suitable coverage for trip disruptions which are the result of having to serve a quarantine order or stay-home notice, or if a family member of the insured party is diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Ms Chua.