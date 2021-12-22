Customers with confirmed bookings, transit passengers not affected by pause in new VTL ticket sales: SIA
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers with a confirmed booking on a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight will not be affected after Singapore authorities announced a freeze in new VTL ticket sales from Thursday (Dec 23).
Those with confirmed bookings may proceed with their travel, said SIA on Wednesday, adding that transit passengers are also not affected by the new directive.
"Customers who wish to transit via Singapore on VTL flights during this period may continue to book their flights," said the airline.
From 11.59pm on Wednesday, SIA will stop accepting new bookings for all VTL flights into Singapore that are scheduled between Thursday and Jan 20, 2022.
There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore without quarantine as long as they meet all VTL requirements, it added.
SIA and its sister airline Scoot operates VTL flights from more than 20 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, India, South Korea, the US, Australia and a number of European countries.
In response to CNA queries, a spokesperson from Jetstar said that the airline is reviewing the new requirements and will inform customers of any changes.
Jetstar has VTL services from five destinations to Singapore, namely Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Darwin and Melbourne.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday that Singapore will freeze all new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses between Dec 23 and Jan 20 next year, amid a "rapid spread" of Omicron cases in many countries.
MOH said on Monday that there have been 71 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, comprising 65 imported cases and six local infections.
There has been an increase in the daily number of imported COVID-19 cases in December, with 54 imported infections reported on Tuesday.
"Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted," said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it will enhance safety measures for all airport workers who interact with arriving passengers. Airport workers who interact with passengers must don enhanced personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and face shields, it added.
