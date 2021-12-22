Customers with confirmed bookings, transit passengers not affected by pause in new VTL ticket sales: SIA

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers with a confirmed booking on a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight will not be affected after Singapore authorities announced a freeze in new VTL ticket sales from Thursday (Dec 23).

Those with confirmed bookings may proceed with their travel, said SIA on Wednesday, adding that transit passengers are also not affected by the new directive.

"Customers who wish to transit via Singapore on VTL flights during this period may continue to book their flights," said the airline.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, SIA will stop accepting new bookings for all VTL flights into Singapore that are scheduled between Thursday and Jan 20, 2022.

There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore without quarantine as long as they meet all VTL requirements, it added.

SIA and its sister airline Scoot operates VTL flights from more than 20 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, India, South Korea, the US, Australia and a number of European countries.