VTL travellers from US to Singapore can use digital vaccination record instead of Smart Health Card: CAAS

SINGAPORE: Travellers coming from the United States to Singapore on the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme can use their digital vaccination record as the US rolls out the Smart Health Card (SHC) to more states, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Saturday (Nov 13).

Singaporeans had earlier reported difficulties getting proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in the SHC format, a form of vaccination certificate that Singapore accepts for travellers arriving from the US on the VTL scheme.

It contains a person's clinical information, including vaccination history, and comes with a QR code that needs to be uploaded on the VTL application portal before arrival.

While more states are rolling out the SHC, VTL travellers to Singapore can provide their digital vaccination record retrieved through their state's or local health authority's public health database, said Ms Margaret Tan, CAAS' director of airport operations regulation and aviation security, in a response to CNA queries.

They can also use their physical vaccination record and a letter signed by their vaccination provider to attest to their vaccination status. The letter should contain the traveller’s details and details about the vaccination.

Singaporeans and permanent residents do not need to apply for the vaccinated travel pass (VTP) and can show either of the above documents for verification at the airlines' check-in counter pre-departure and on arrival in Singapore, added Ms Tan.

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who need to apply for the VTP but cannot upload their vaccination certificate can apply to the Safe Travel Office with either of the above documents attached for verification.