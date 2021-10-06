MSD announces agreement to provide Singapore with antiviral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment

SINGAPORE: Pharmaceutical company MSD announced on Wednesday (Oct 6) that it has entered an agreement with Singapore to provide molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug to treat COVID-19, once it is authorised or approved.

The drug, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical trials, the company said in a news release.

One study is evaluating the drug for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with “laboratory-confirmed COVID-19" and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.

The other study is evaluating molnupiravir for post-exposure prophylaxis, or treatment after the patient has been exposed to the virus.

The company said last Friday that molnupiravir has been shown during trials to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by about 50 per cent for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

It has also been shown to be active against the most common variants of the COVID-19 virus, including the highly infectious Delta variant.

Under the agreement, Singapore will be able to access the drug once “certain regulatory milestones are achieved”, said MSD.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Health and Health Sciences Authority for more information.

"MSD believes a range of medicines and vaccines will be needed to make an impact on the pandemic," said Ms Pang Lai Li, managing director for MSD in Singapore and Malaysia.

"This agreement is another example of Singapore’s forward-looking strategy of pandemic management and the Government’s commitment to investing in innovative medicines and vaccines to combat the pandemic."