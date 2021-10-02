More COVID-19 treatment facilities to be set up, with about 3,700 beds by end-October

SINGAPORE: More COVID-19 treatment facilities (CTF) will be set up in the coming weeks to reduce the strain on acute hospitals, as Singapore sees a spike in local infections.

There will be nine COVID-19 treatment facilities with an overall capacity of about 3,700 beds by the end of October, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Oct 2).

It noted that four of these facilities were set up over the past week, with a capacity of 580 beds.

They will be used to care for higher-risk patients who require close observation but do not need to be hospitalised. Such patients include seniors with co-morbidities who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

COVID-19 treatment facilities were known as community treatment facilities. MOH said they have been renamed "to better reflect the higher level of medical care provided to COVID-19 patients".

The facilities are meant to "augment and complement" hospital capacity, said the ministry in a media release.

"This is an important step towards right-siting care and reducing the strain on our acute hospitals which should be preserved for those who require immediate acute hospital care, both COVID-19 as well as non-COVID patients," it added.

HOME RECOVERY PROGRAMME

The Health Ministry also stressed that it is safe for vaccinated people to recover at home, adding that local and overseas data has consistently shown that vaccination is highly protective against severe illness.

Home recovery is the default mode of care management for the majority of COVID-19 patients, provided certain criteria is met. These include vaccinated people with mild or no symptoms who are able to self-isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom, according to MOH guidelines.

For those whose home conditions are quite not suitable for home recovery, MOH said they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and allow some to recover at a community care facility.

"Our healthcare workers are committed to providing the best care to all our patients but it is important that we make the best use of our healthcare resources and preserve our hospital facilities and beds for those who truly require them," said the ministry.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the situation with the home recovery programme has “improved” due to the “great help” of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

“A lot of work, a lot of resources, commitment have been devoted to resolve all the teething issues that were encountered. So we can now on board, almost all new cases every day quite smoothly,” said Mr Ong.

“There are the occasional delays for some, mostly because of lack of information, or the information like contact numbers were not accurate. Other than that, every day, they can quite smoothly on board everyone on the home recovery programme.”

Healthcare and frontline workers are likely to be offered COVID-19 booster jabs, said MOH, adding that the expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination will release its recommendations on the matter when it is ready.

"MOH will await the formal recommendations of (the committee), but we stand fully ready to support this extension," said the ministry.

"All eligible persons are encouraged to receive the booster vaccination when it is offered to them, and those who have yet to be vaccinated are strongly urged to do so."