110 unlinked infections among 235 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 235 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Sep 6), including 110 with no links to previous cases.

Ninety-one infections were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine. Another 34 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary COVID-19 daily update.

Among the new cases, six were above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Six imported cases, who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.

In total, Singapore reported 241 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MOH will release further updates on Monday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 68,901 COVID-19 cases.