52 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 52 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 17) including 14 infections with no links to previous cases.

Thirty-five infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Another three linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

There were also four imported cases. Three of them were detected upon arrival while the remaining case developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MOH will release further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.