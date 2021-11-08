COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated 'by choice' will have to pay their own medical bills from Dec 8

SINGAPORE: From Dec 8, all COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated "by choice" will have to pay their own medical bills if they are admitted to hospitals or COVID-19 treatment facilities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Nov 8).

The Government is currently footing the full COVID-19 medical bills of all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, other than for those who test positive soon after returning from overseas travel.

"Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources," said MOH.

The new rule will apply to COVID-19 patients who are eligible for vaccination but choose not to do so.

Those who are partially vaccinated will have their medical bills paid for by the Government until Dec 31 to allow them time to be fully vaccinated, MOH said.

COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice may still tap on regular healthcare financing arrangements to pay for their bills where applicable.