Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shot

SINGAPORE: Singapore has updated its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, encouraging people aged six months and above to receive an additional dose in 2023 or 2024.

Previously, the recommendation was for people aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities and the medically vulnerable to receive a one-year booster dose.

“Beyond this group, the EC19V (Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination) encourages all individuals aged six months and above to also receive the additional dose for 2023/2024, particularly for healthcare workers and household members/caregivers of medically vulnerable individuals,” the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media release on Saturday (Oct 28).

Eligible individuals may receive the additional dose about a year – and no earlier than five months - after their last shot.

“EC19V encourages all persons to ensure that their COVID-19 vaccination status is up-to-date and based on the prevailing recommendations for them,” the committee said.