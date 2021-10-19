US raises COVID-19 travel alert for Singapore to highest risk level

SINGAPORE: The United States on Monday (Oct 18) raised its COVID-19 travel advisory level for Singapore to the highest risk category, asking visitors to avoid travel to the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adjusted its advisory for Singapore by one rung to Level 4, which indicates a “very high level of COVID-19”.

"Because of the current situation in Singapore, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," said CDC.

The US' health protection agency said those who must travel to Singapore should be fully vaccinated, and that they should follow the country's recommendations or requirements, including wearing a mask and observing safe distancing measures.

The US Department of State issued a similar notice on Monday, urging people not to travel to Singapore due to COVID-19.

CDC uses travel health notices to alert travellers to health threats around the world, via a four-level advisory system.

The system categorises destinations by taking into account factors such as the number of recent COVID-19 cases and the trajectory of new cases.

Other destinations currently at Level 4 include Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand and the United Kingdom.