COVID-19 vaccination bookings for children aged 9 to 11 in MOE schools to begin from Wednesday

SINGAPORE: More than 100,000 parents of pupils from Primary 4 to Primary 6 in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools below the age of 12 in 2022 will receive an SMS for their children's vaccination from Wednesday (Dec 22).

MOE said during a news conference on Tuesday that they may book slots which will start on Dec 27 directly on the national appointment system, using the unique link in the SMS. This will also apply to parents of pupils in the same cohorts in madrasahs.

Parents of children born between 2009 and 2012, regardless of schooling type including those in international schools and those who are home-schooled, will be able to register their interest to vaccinate their children from Dec 27 through the national appointment system.

After registration on child.vaccine.gov.sg, parents and guardians can expect to receive a unique link via SMS within three to five working days to book a vaccination appointment, MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a news release on Tuesday.

Singapore approved the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for use in children in this age group earlier this month.

The agencies will be working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to extend the vaccination of more than 300,000 children aged 5 to 11, they said.

“The registration process for the vaccination exercise will open progressively to all eligible children broadly by age bands, starting with children born between 2009 to 2012, followed by those born between 2013 to 2017,” MOE and ECDA said.

MOE and ECDA said on Tuesday that the Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine has shown that the Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children in this age group.

The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination has assessed that the “benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks”, the agencies added.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children aged 5 to 11 in Singapore.

MOH said last week that there are presently no plans to introduce vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for children aged 12 years and below.

YOUNGER COHORTS

From the week of Jan 3 next year, parents and guardians of Primary 1 to 3 students in MOE primary schools can expect to progressively receive a unique link via SMS to book a vaccination appointment, MOE and ECDA said.