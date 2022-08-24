Children aged 5 to 11 now recommended to receive booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE: Children aged 5 to 11 are now recommended to receive one booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, from five months after the second dose of their primary vaccination series.

Preparations are under way to start inoculating the group in the fourth quarter of the year, “likely when examinations in primary schools are towards the tail end or over”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 24)

The move comes on the recommendation of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination.

MOH said that the booster dose will sustain protection against severe illness and strengthen Singapore's preparation for the next infection wave.

Five dedicated vaccination centres will be set up to administer booster doses for these children, with more details to be announced closer to the date.

Speaking in Parliament at the start of August, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary had acknowledged that a third mRNA dose for this group of children “may be necessary at some point to keep protection levels high”.