No plans to include COVID-19 vaccinations in National Childhood Immunisation Schedule: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The Government has no plans to include COVID-19 vaccinations in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, which lists the recommended types of vaccines from birth until 17 years old, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (Sep 13).

The immunisation schedule covers vaccinations against several diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B and diphtheria, which are of “significant healthcare burden” to Singapore if the population was not vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the 12 listed in the schedule, vaccinations against measles and diphtheria are compulsory for children under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong said there are no plans to include COVID-19 vaccinations in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule as the pandemic situation is dynamic, and recommendations continue to evolve with new data.

"The Ministry of Health will review this when appropriate," he added.

Mr Ong was responding to a question from Member of Parliament (MP) Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) who also asked for figures to compare the incidence of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in vaccinated and non-vaccinated children.

The symptoms of MIS-C are similar to Kawasaki disease, which has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore.

Symptoms include persistent fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius for three days or more, difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea or abdominal pain.

As of Aug 29, the incidence of MIS-C was 5.7 per 100,000 for those fully vaccinated amongst COVID-19 patients under the age of 18, according to Mr Ong.

In comparison, the incidence of MIS-C in those who are not fully vaccinated was 38 per 100,000.