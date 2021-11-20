Singapore ‘hopeful’ of extending COVID-19 vaccines to children below 12 from January

SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes to extend the COVID-19 national vaccination programme to children below the age of 12 in January 2022, said the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Speaking at a multi-ministry task force press conference on Saturday (Nov 20), Assoc Prof Mak noted that children below the age of 12 made up about 11.2 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Nov 19.

Four weeks ago, this figure was 6.7 per cent, he added, noting that Singapore is seeing a rising “slow trend” for cases in this age group.

The proportion of cases of those between 12 and 20 years old has not changed “in the same way”, he said, adding that it “continues to hover” between 4 and 5 per cent, noted Assoc Prof Mak.

“These children remain vulnerable because they are not yet eligible for vaccination to protect them from infection. And it’s generally harder to get them to comply with disciplined mask-wearing and safe separation and measures.”