Death of 28-year-old man after COVID-19 vaccination ruled 'medical misadventure' by State Coroner: MOH

SINGAPORE: The death of a 28-year-old man 21 days after his COVID-19 vaccination has been ruled a medical misadventure, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Feb 17).

It is the first death related to COVID-19 vaccination locally, MOH said in a press release.

The Bangladeshi national received his first dose of the Moderna/Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine on Jun 18, 2021, and died on Jul 9 after collapsing at his workplace earlier that day.

The State Coroner on Wednesday certified the man's cause of death as myocarditis, said MOH.

The Health Ministry added that the State Coroner also found that "on the balance of probabilities, it was likely to be related to COVID-19 vaccination".

Under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme provided by MOH, a one-time financial assistance of S$225,000 will be extended to his family.

MOH said it is working with the Ministry of Manpower to extend assistance to his family and facilitate their application.