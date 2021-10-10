One week grace period for vaccination-differentiated entry measures at shopping malls to be implemented

SINGAPORE: There will be a grace period of one week for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures in shopping malls to be implemented, from Oct 13 to Oct 19, said the authorities on Sunday (Oct 10).

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced on Saturday the expansion of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures to "protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce the strain on our healthcare system".

With effect on Oct 13, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter shopping malls and large standalone stores that are not supermarkets, said the task force. Large standalone stores are those that are more than 930sqm.

Children aged 12 and below, those who have recovered from COVID-19, and unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test result will also allowed to enter these premises, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a joint media statement.

"We are aware of concerns raised by the public with regard to the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare related services in the malls.

"Provisions will be made to allow for access to these services," said the authorities.

MTI and ESG are "working closely" with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators, and members of the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks, they said.

More details will be issued in an advisory before Oct 13, said the authorities.

"We seek everyone’s support to observe safe management measures and cooperate with the malls as they implement the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures. This will help lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections in this stabilisation phase," the authorities added.