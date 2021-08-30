Singapore offers voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to non-resident foreign sea crew

SINGAPORE: Non-resident foreign sea crew in Singapore will now be offered COVID-19 vaccinations, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced on Monday (Aug 30).

They will be eligible if they are working in Singapore for a prolonged period, are engaged in the supply of essential goods, or are involved in ferrying passengers.

Under the Sea Crew Vaccination Initiative, crew with stays of more than 30 days, and who work on board homeported cruise ships, ships under repair in shipyards, and yachts at marinas used for events will qualify.

It will also include those who work on board fishing vessels, ship supply vessels and regional ferries which enter and leave Singapore waters at least once a month.

Speaking at the opening of this year’s International Safety@Sea Week, Mr Chee said: "Such seafarers may interact with our local community in the course of their work, so protecting them through vaccinations is part of our national effort to become a COVID-19 resilient nation."