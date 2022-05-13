6 non-fully vaccinated people found dining at hawker centres since COVID-19 restrictions eased: MSE

SINGAPORE: Six people who were not fully vaccinated were found dining at hawker centres since many COVID-19 restrictions were eased on Apr 26, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday evening (May 13).

Those who dine at hawker centres and coffee shops must be fully vaccinated as vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), despite the absence of entry checks, still apply to all food and beverage (F&B) outlets.

The six people will each be fined S$300, an MSE spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.

Together with the lifting of group size limits, authorities had announced that VDS would be removed from Apr 26 in all but three settings that were assessed to pose a higher risk of transmission.

These are F&B outlets, nightlife establishments where dancing is an activity, as well as events with more than 500 participants.