Seniors aged 60 and above, aged-care facility residents to get invites for COVID-19 booster dose vaccine: MOH

SINGAPORE: Seniors aged 60 and above and residents of aged-care facilities will be invited to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Sep 14, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 10).

They will be invited to receive their booster dose of an mRNA vaccine authorised under the Health Science's Authority's Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) "progressively", MOH said. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are authorised under this route.

The Health Ministry added that the seniors and the aged-care facility residents are required to have completed their vaccination regimen with two doses at least six months ago.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a COVID-19 multi-ministerial task force press conference on Friday that there are 900,000 seniors aged 60 and above who are eligible for booster shots.

"We will be sending out some 200,000 SMSes to those who took their second shots in March this year or earlier to make an appointment for their booster shots," he said.

An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to the mobile number that they had registered with earlier for their first two doses, for them to book a new appointment, MOH said.

“Eligible residents of aged-care facilities can also look forward to receiving their booster dose in the coming weeks,” MOH said.